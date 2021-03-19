New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said 48 active cases remain in the province.

One of the cases is in the Edmundston region and is an individual in their 60s. The other case is an individual in their 40s located in the Bathurst region.

The province says both cases are under investigation.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,486 cases of COVID-19 to date, of which 1,407 have recovered.

There have been 30 deaths linked to the virus in the province and one patient is currently hospitalized.

On Thursday, 716 tests for COVID-19 were conducted, for a total 243,732 tests since the pandemic began.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, people in New Brunswick will be able to enter Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said on Friday that they look forward to reopening the entire Atlantic bubble, but in the meantime, with case numbers declining, the province is comfortable opening the New Brunswick border.

However, those entering or returning to New Brunswick from Nova Scotia must still self-isolate for 14 days.

On Wednesday night, following the Atlantic premiers meeting, N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters they were being cautious with their decisions.

“For me, it’s about not rushing ahead,” he said. “It’s about having a calculated move forward so we don’t have to have an uncalculated move backward.”

