Fire breaks out at old Toronto church to be converted into condos

Toronto Fire Services say firefighters are still on scene battling hotspots after a fire broke out an an old church being converted into condominiums.

Emergency crews were called to Sunnyside Avenue, near Roncesvalles Avenue and Bloor Street West, at around 4:40 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials said the bulk of the fire is knocked down but they believe there is still some fire in the walls of the church.

There are no reports of injuries and no one was taken to hospital, Toronto paramedics and fire officials said.

