Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fire breaks out at old Toronto church to be converted into condos

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station.
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto Fire Services say firefighters are still on scene battling hotspots after a fire broke out an an old church being converted into condominiums.

Emergency crews were called to Sunnyside Avenue, near Roncesvalles Avenue and Bloor Street West, at around 4:40 a.m. Friday.

Trending Stories

Fire officials said the bulk of the fire is knocked down but they believe there is still some fire in the walls of the church.

There are no reports of injuries and no one was taken to hospital, Toronto paramedics and fire officials said.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireToronto FireToronto fire servicesToronto Church

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers