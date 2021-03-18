Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Foul play not suspected in death of Regina teen

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 6:10 pm
RCMP said their preliminary investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected in the death of Regina teen Jaxon MacDonald.
RCMP said their preliminary investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected in the death of Regina teen Jaxon MacDonald. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Saskatchewan RCMP believe foul play is not a factor in the death of Jaxon MacDonald.

The body of MacDonald, 15, was found on March 16 on an island on Madge Lake in Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

He had left a cottage at around 12:30 a.m. on March 14 to head to another cottage a block away in the Jubilee subdivision.

Read more: Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan

His mother, Danielle Wilson, told Global News that she had received a text from her son to pick him up and said he wasn’t there when she arrived.

Roughly 100 people were involved in the search for MacDonald.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they are still waiting for the final results of the autopsy and toxicology, but said their preliminary investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected.

MacDonald’s family has been kept updated with the findings in their investigation, police said.

They added that additional public updates in the investigation are not anticipated.

Click to play video: 'Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan' Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan
Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan RCMPKamsack RCMPDuck Mountain Provincial ParkMadge LakeJaxon MacDonaldMissing SaskatchewanMissing youth SaskatchewanJubilee Subdivision

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers