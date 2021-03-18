Foul play not suspected in death of Regina teen

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP believe foul play is not a factor in the death of Jaxon MacDonald.

The body of MacDonald, 15, was found on March 16 on an island on Madge Lake in Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

He had left a cottage at around 12:30 a.m. on March 14 to head to another cottage a block away in the Jubilee subdivision.

Read more: Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan

His mother, Danielle Wilson, told Global News that she had received a text from her son to pick him up and said he wasn’t there when she arrived.

Roughly 100 people were involved in the search for MacDonald.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they are still waiting for the final results of the autopsy and toxicology, but said their preliminary investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected.

MacDonald’s family has been kept updated with the findings in their investigation, police said.

They added that additional public updates in the investigation are not anticipated.

1:06 Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan Missing Regina teen found dead in eastern Saskatchewan