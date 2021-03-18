Menu

Education

Nova Scotia government backtracking on site of new Eastern Shore school

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 4:46 pm
A picture of Eastern Shore High School in Musquodoboit Harbour on Feb. 10, 2021.
A picture of Eastern Shore High School in Musquodoboit Harbour on Feb. 10, 2021. Alicia Draus / Global News

The Nova Scotia government is backtracking on a previous decision on where to build a new consolidated school on the Eastern Shore.

Earlier this year, the province announced the new school to replace both Gaetz Brook Junior High and Eastern Shore District High School would be built in the East Chezzetcook Industrial Park.

Read more: Community divided on new Eastern Shore school site

But that decision was met with backlash in the community, with many saying the province never consulted them on the location.

It most recently even prompted a court challenge.

On Thursday, the province announced Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Derek Mombourquette is setting aside the previous decision and “will ensure the community is engaged on potential sites.”

The province notes that details will only be announced after March Break, “out of respect for the school community.”

Nova Scotia, School, Education, Nova Scotia Education, derek mombourquette, Early childhood development, Eastern Shore District High School, Gaetz Brook Junior High, East Chezzetcook Industrial Park, Eastern Shore Consolidated School

