Guelph reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 53

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count to 2,849.

Active cases have fallen by nine from the previous day to 53 cases, according to the data from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health.

Another 19 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus with resolved cases reaching 2,759.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 has remained unchanged since Feb. 24.

The online portal also shows most of the confirmed cases are among the 20-39 age group.

WDG Public Health reported 30 cases per 100,000 in its jurisdiction, which puts the region in the orange level of the province’s response framework.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also two cases being treated in an intensive care unit, but it’s not known at which hospitals they are being treated.

Wellington County

Three new cases were reported in Wellington County on Thursday as its case count reached 1,012.

The number of active cases increased by two from the previous day to 20, with one more person recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county reached 958.

Wellington County’s death toll of 34 has remained unchanged since March 11.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

2:20 AstraZeneca vaccine can now be used on those aged 65+, NACI says AstraZeneca vaccine can now be used on those aged 65+, NACI says

COVID-19 vaccines

WDG Public Health have administered 31,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the Jan. 6 rollout.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a marked increase of 1,501 doses over the previous day.

Public health reported that 24,528 people are considered vaccinated, but noted that only includes those who have received at least one dose.

Public health reported that 9.6 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes have been declared since March 5.

Story continues below advertisement

There are two active outbreaks among those facilities, with four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are no active outbreaks among any schools in the area and only two active outbreaks among workplaces.