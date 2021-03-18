ICBC rebate cheques delayed due cyberattack on vendor

Send this page to someone via email

Vehicle owners will have to wait a little longer for their ICBC rebate cheques because of a cyberattack.

The Crown corporation was planning on sending cheques this week, but said a vendor hired to print and distribute the cheques was hacked.

9:16 B.C. government announces $190 ICBC rebate for drivers B.C. government announces $190 ICBC rebate for drivers – Feb 2, 2021

ICBC said information given to the vendor is limited to customer names, addresses and the amount on their rebate cheques.

Story continues below advertisement

The corporation said there is no indication any information was obtained.

ICBC did not confirm when the cheques will be sent out, only saying the delay should be minimal.

Last month, the provincial government said ICBC customers will receive a one-time rebate averaging $190.

The rebates were offered after ICBC saved $600 million due to a major decrease in crashes and costs linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— with files from Richard Zussman