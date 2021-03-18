Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

ICBC rebate cheques delayed due cyberattack on vendor

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. drivers expected to get around $190 rebate from ICBC' B.C. drivers expected to get around $190 rebate from ICBC
With fewer drivers on the road, and fewer crashes happening, insurance costs have fallen during the pandemic. So ICBC is giving B.C. drivers a $190 rebate. Richard Zussman reports. – Feb 2, 2021

Vehicle owners will have to wait a little longer for their ICBC rebate cheques because of a cyberattack.

The Crown corporation was planning on sending cheques this week, but said a vendor hired to print and distribute the cheques was hacked.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government announces $190 ICBC rebate for drivers' B.C. government announces $190 ICBC rebate for drivers
B.C. government announces $190 ICBC rebate for drivers – Feb 2, 2021

ICBC said information given to the vendor is limited to customer names, addresses and the amount on their rebate cheques.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The corporation said there is no indication any information was obtained.

Read more: ICBC customers set to get COVID-19 rebate due to fewer crashes during pandemic

ICBC did not confirm when the cheques will be sent out, only saying the delay should be minimal.

Last month, the provincial government said ICBC customers will receive a one-time rebate averaging $190.

The rebates were offered after ICBC saved $600 million due to a major decrease in crashes and costs linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— with files from Richard Zussman

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ICBCICBC rebate chequesICBC chequesICBC rebate cheques delayWhen will I get my ICBC rebate cheque

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers