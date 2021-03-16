Driver seriously injured in Surrey crash involving police vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision between the police vehicle, which was being operated by an officer from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, and two civilian vehicles happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 100 Avenue and 148 Street.

Read more: Suspected impaired driver crashes into Surrey RCMP cruiser on Hwy 99 during shooting roadblock

The driver of one of the civilian vehicles was sent to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The police officer and driver of the other civilian vehicle suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

RCMP asked the public to stay away from the area as traffic in all four directions is closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with more information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers, is investigating.

1:42 Surrey schools to beef up COVID-19 safety Surrey schools to beef up COVID-19 safety