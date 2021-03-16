Menu

Canada

Human skull found in field near Watrous, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 5:36 pm
Watrous RCMP said people looking for shed antlers in the RM of Morris came across a human skull in a field. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP is trying to identify human remains found in a field west of Watrous.

People were out looking for shed antlers on Feb. 28 when they came across a human skull in a field in the RM of Morris, police said.

Read more: Human remains identified after fire by North Battleford: homicide investigators

An autopsy on March 3 determined the deceased person was likely a female and between the ages of 25 and 35.

Police said the remains do not appear to be historical in nature and have not yet confirmed whether the death is suspicious.

RCMP said they are working with other police forces in the province and possibly neighbouring provinces for help in identifying the remains.

Read more: Regina police find human remains believed to be Patrick Thauberger

Investigators said efforts around DNA comparison and consultation with the National DNA Data Bank are underway.

RCMP said anyone with information that might assist investigators should contact the Watrous detachment at 306-946-3316 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

