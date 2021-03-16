Menu

Canada

Closed bridge on Kettle Valley Rail Trail undergoing structural repairs

By Abigail Zieverink Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 3:45 pm
The closed bridge is located on Trout Creek near Summerland, approximately 20 kilometers west of Faulder.
The closed bridge is located on Trout Creek near Summerland, approximately 20 kilometers west of Faulder. RDOS

A bridge on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail that’s been closed since last summer after being deemed unsafe is now undergoing structural repairs.

The closed bridge is located on Trout Creek near Summerland, approximately 20 kilometres west of Faulder.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS), work on bridge structure KV-039 includes repairs to a failing fill slope below an abutment and repairs to a pier that has been scoured by the river.

Read more: Old trestle on Kettle Valley Rail Trail near Tulameen deemed unsafe, will be removed

The RDOS says the bridge repairs are being completed under various acts to ensure environmental sustainability.

The regional district also said local First Nations are also assisting with cultural, archaeological, and environmental monitoring during construction.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of April.

Click to play video: 'Experience the Okanagan with a stunning cycling tour' Experience the Okanagan with a stunning cycling tour
Experience the Okanagan with a stunning cycling tour – Jun 12, 2017
Okanagansouth okanagansummerlandsimilkameenrdosRegional District Okanagan-Similkameenkvr trailBridge RepairKettle Valley Rail TrailFaulderclosed bridgeclosed bridge repair

