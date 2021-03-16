Menu

Health

City of Winnipeg to reopen indoor pools, offer spring programming

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 2:35 pm
Winnipeg's indoor pools will reopen on March 29.
Winnipeg's indoor pools will reopen on March 29. Getty Images

The City of Winnipeg says indoor city pools will reopen on March 29, just in time for spring break.

However, capacity at pools will stay at 25 per cent, including for sports groups, lane swimming, fitness classes and public swimming.

The following indoor pools will start opening March 29:

  • Bonivital
  • Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex
  • Elmwood Kildonans
  • Kinsmen Sherbrook
  • Margaret Grant
  • Pan Am
  • Sergeant Tommy Prince Place
  • Seven Oaks
  • St. James Assiniboia Centennial
  • Transcona Kinsmen Centennial

Eldon Ross Pool and St. James Civic Centre will stay closed, said the city.

People who want to use the pools should reserve a spot before they come due to capacity restrictions, said the city. New blocks will open every Thursday.

To register, head to leisureOnline or call 311. Visitors must follow all public health rules to enter.

