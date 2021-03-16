City of Winnipeg to reopen indoor pools, offer spring programming

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg says indoor city pools will reopen on March 29, just in time for spring break.

However, capacity at pools will stay at 25 per cent, including for sports groups, lane swimming, fitness classes and public swimming.

The following indoor pools will start opening March 29:

Bonivital

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex

Elmwood Kildonans

Kinsmen Sherbrook

Margaret Grant

Pan Am

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place

Seven Oaks

St. James Assiniboia Centennial

Transcona Kinsmen Centennial

Eldon Ross Pool and St. James Civic Centre will stay closed, said the city.

People who want to use the pools should reserve a spot before they come due to capacity restrictions, said the city. New blocks will open every Thursday.

To register, head to leisureOnline or call 311. Visitors must follow all public health rules to enter.