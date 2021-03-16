Kingston-area public health completes second COVID-19 doses for LTC residents

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says it has reached its goal in vaccinating the region’s long-term care residents against COVID-19.

According to the health unit, as of March 10, some 95 per cent of the region’s long-term care residents had received a first dose of the vaccine, while 89 per cent had received their second.

The health unit said various issues may have led to less of a second dose uptake, like illness or hospitalization in between doses.

“This day has been long-awaited, and we are all proud to have helped to protect KFL&A’s most vulnerable adults from COVID-19,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Since January, over 22,500 doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BIONTech have been administered through local vaccination strategies. Also, local pharmacies have administered 7,000 doses of AstraZeneca over the past week, the health unit said.

Kingston is one of three regions in Ontario to be part of a pilot program that allows pharmacies to vaccinate locals. The program has only been available for people between the ages of 60 and 64.

Now, with long-term care residents protected, the health unit is focusing its efforts on completing vaccinations for phase one of the province’s three-part vaccination strategy.

This is being done at clinics based clinic at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, mass immunization clinics at INVISTA and Strathcona Paper centres, targeted priority group clinics at Kingston Community Health Centre, mobile clinics, and through pharmacies and primary care offices.

The health unit also noted that the province’s online vaccine booking tool opened for adults over 80.