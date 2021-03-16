Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Jets’ Ehlers a superstar in waiting

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted March 16, 2021 11:09 am
The Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during second-period NHL exhibition game action in Edmonton, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
The Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during second-period NHL exhibition game action in Edmonton, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

No brake – all gas pedal. That best describes Nik Ehlers’ game.

Nicknamed “Fly” — one assumes because of his elite speed — there is also no fear in Ehlers.

No fear in his ability.

Story continues below advertisement

Ehlers is the king of controlled entries. He’s coming right at you.

He doesn’t dump and chase, he carries the puck over the line, which allows the Jets to start an o-zone entry in an efficient manner – in possession of the puck.

Read more: Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets beat Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in wild rematch

No fear in his opponent.

Trending Stories

Look no further than this season when Ehlers fought Montreal’s Corey Perry.

Ehlers gave up three inches and 35 pounds but was a willing participant playing above his size.

No fear to shoot the puck.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul Maurice said the 24-year old has matured into his game, and if the puck is on his stick, he’s the shot.

And watch Ehlers’ shot — he uses his entire body to shoot the puck, which has found the net more times this season than any other Jet and has placed Ehlers in the NHL top 10 in goal scoring.

No fear in not being a star.

Second line, second power play – Ehlers isn’t built on being the face of the franchise. He’s the perfect personality on a team – always smiling, always light, always lethal.

Tabbed as a superstar in waiting.

The only fear now is that Ehlers can’t fly under the radar.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers Interview – Mar. 15' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers Interview – Mar. 15
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers Interview – Mar. 15
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg Jetspaul mauriceHextall on HockeyNikolaj EhlersNorth Division

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers