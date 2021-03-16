Hextall on Hockey: Jets’ Ehlers a superstar in waiting

Send this page to someone via email

No brake – all gas pedal. That best describes Nik Ehlers’ game.

Nicknamed “Fly” — one assumes because of his elite speed — there is also no fear in Ehlers.

No fear in his ability.

Story continues below advertisement

Ehlers is the king of controlled entries. He’s coming right at you.

He doesn’t dump and chase, he carries the puck over the line, which allows the Jets to start an o-zone entry in an efficient manner – in possession of the puck.

No fear in his opponent.

Look no further than this season when Ehlers fought Montreal’s Corey Perry.

Ehlers gave up three inches and 35 pounds but was a willing participant playing above his size.

No fear to shoot the puck.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul Maurice said the 24-year old has matured into his game, and if the puck is on his stick, he’s the shot.

And watch Ehlers’ shot — he uses his entire body to shoot the puck, which has found the net more times this season than any other Jet and has placed Ehlers in the NHL top 10 in goal scoring.

No fear in not being a star.

Second line, second power play – Ehlers isn’t built on being the face of the franchise. He’s the perfect personality on a team – always smiling, always light, always lethal.

Tabbed as a superstar in waiting.

The only fear now is that Ehlers can’t fly under the radar.

4:27 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers Interview – Mar. 15 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Nikolaj Ehlers Interview – Mar. 15