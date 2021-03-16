Menu

Collisions amid slippery conditions in the London area

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
OPP say they have responded to several collisions along Hwy 401 Tuesday morning. OPP WR Twitter

Emergency crews have responded to several collisions in the London area amid slippery conditions Tuesday morning.

The OPP say they have responded to multiple collision on Hwy 401 in the London area.

Read more: Sidewalk debate: London, Ont., Civic Works Committee grants no exemption for any street

Police responded to a collision in the westbound lanes of Hwy 401, near Highbury Avenue, which caused some slowdowns on that stretch of highway.

Traffic was also slow in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 401, near Wonderland Road, after emergency crews responded to a vehicle in the ditch at the on-ramp.

Police are asking drivers to slow down and travel according to road conditions.

Motorists also need to be mindful of other emergency crews, as efforts to remove vehicles from the ditch are expected to continue.

According to Environment Canada, periods of snow or ice pellets are expected to end. The risk of freezing rain is expected to last through the morning.

