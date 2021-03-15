Menu

Canada

Canada-U.S. border will reopen ‘eventually,’ but more patience needed: Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2021 1:21 pm
Click to play video 'Most Canadians support travel restrictions, Ipsos poll finds' Most Canadians support travel restrictions, Ipsos poll finds
WATCH: Most Canadians support travel restrictions, Ipsos poll finds – Feb 22, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border will reopen any time soon.

Trudeau says Canadians are looking forward to the day when incidental cross-border travel can “eventually” resume.

Read more: Despite more testing, less travel needed to stem COVID-19 spread at land border, says expert

But he says that discussion is not for today, and that people on both sides of the border will have to keep waiting patiently for the COVID-19 pandemic to abate.

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Biden is cautiously hopeful that accelerating vaccination efforts will allow Americans to gather in small groups by the July 4 weekend.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Easing of restrictions due to vaccinations not happening soon' Easing of restrictions due to vaccinations not happening soon
Easing of restrictions due to vaccinations not happening soon

New York congressman Brian Higgins says it should be possible to reopen the border by then, with a partial opening before the end of May.

Higgins has written a letter urging Biden to make a gradual easing of the border restrictions a top priority for the White House.

Read more: Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until at least Mar. 21, Blair says

Clearly, though, it’s not currently top of mind for the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We’re all eager to be able to travel again,” Trudeau said today during a news conference in Montreal.

“But I think we’re all going to wait patiently until such time as the health situation allows us to loosen border restrictions internationally. That’ll be eventually, but not for today.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
