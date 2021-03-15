Menu

Canada

Peel Region officials say staff facing increased harassment, discrimination from residents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2021 1:04 pm
A physical distancing sign is seen in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / File / Global News

Officials in Peel Region are sounding the alarm over what they describe as growing harassment and discrimination towards public employees.

In a statement released Monday, the region’s chief administrative officer says there has been a rise in such incidents both in person and over the phone.

Janice Baker says the incidents include the use of racial slurs.

She urged residents not to take out their frustrations over the COVID-19 pandemic on regional employees, noting staff are working to keep the community safe.

Read more: Man charged after racist rant toward Brampton family caught on camera

Baker says the employees facing harassment are also feeling the same stress and pressure as other residents due to the health crisis, and have worked “extraordinary long hours” for more than a year.

She asked that anyone who disagrees with regional policies or how services are being delivered provide feedback online instead of lashing out at employees.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
