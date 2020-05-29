Man charged after racist rant toward Brampton family caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after a racist incident was caught on video in Brampton earlier this week.

The video, which has been posted on social media, shows a man at the front door of a home hurling racial slurs at people inside.

“I don’t appreciate you n*****s making comments about my f****ing daughters, okay?” the man says.

The video, which contains captioned accounts of what reportedly occurred, appears to show more individuals from inside the home coming to the door.

The man’s comments lead to a verbal altercation, and again uses a racial slur in reference to the residents.

Story continues below advertisement

The argument continues after residents of the home go onto a balcony and continue to exchange words with the man who wanders back and forth from the sidewalk to the house property.

“The man in the video (who we don’t know) accused me of harassing his daughter (which I’ve never had any encounters with or seen) and threatened to kill me while yelling dozens of racial slurs the entire time,” the person who posted the video said.

1:44 Concerns raised about Vancouver Police investigation of racist video Concerns raised about Vancouver Police investigation of racist video

“With what’s going on in the world right now, I felt like it was necessary to get this out there.”

Peel police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on Delphinium Way, near McLaughlin and Mayfield roads.

When police arrived at the scene, there was an altercation between officers and a man on the property, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the incident is being investigated as hate-motivated.

Gaggangeet Randhawa, 45, of Mississauga has since been charged with assault, uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer, and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court on Thursday.