Halifax-raised filmmaker Ben Proudfoot up for Oscar

Halifax-raised filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has scored an Oscar nomination for the documentary short “A Concerto is a Conversation.”
Proudfoot is nominated alongside American composer Kris Bowers, who co-directed with him and is also featured in the film.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay is an executive producer on the doc, which follows Bowers as he tracks his family’s lineage.
The story focuses on the jazz pianist’s 91-year-old grandfather, Horace Bowers, and how he left his home in the Jim Crow South to eventually find success as a business owner in Los Angeles.
Bowers and Proudfoot’s project screened at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
The film was produced by Proudfoot’s California-based Breakwater Studios.
Bowers is a virtuoso in Hollywood, scoring the Oscar-winning film “Green Book” at age 29 and earning Emmy Award nominations for doing the score on “Mrs. America” and “When They See Us.”
But for all his success, as a Black composer, “I’ve been wondering whether or not I’m supposed to be in the spaces that I’m in,” he says in a news release.
The film is about “breaking into new spaces through generations of sacrifice that came before him.
Proudfoot, 30, has directed or produced dozens of original short films.
