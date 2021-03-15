Coronavirus: Okanagan seniors roll up sleeves in historic vaccination campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan seniors are rolling up their sleeves as B.C. gives the first shots in the largest mass vaccination campaign in the province’s history.

While targeted high-risk groups like long-term care residents and staff and some health-care workers received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, Monday marks the first day an age cohort of the general population becomes eligible to receive the shot.

In the Interior Health region, seniors aged 85-plus and Indigenous people aged 65-plus are attending their area mass vaccination clinic to receive a first dose after booking their appointments last week.

Seniors aged 80 to 84 can call to book their appointment this week based on birth year, which is one week earlier than expected.

The public is asked to follow a staggered approach to prevent long waits and system overload.

Seniors born in or before 1931 (90 years-plus) may book from March 8

Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65 years-plus), and elders, may book from March 8

Seniors born in or before 1937 (84-plus) may book from March 15

Seniors born in or before 1938 (83-plus) may book from March 16

Seniors born in or before 1939 (82-plus) may book from March 17

Seniors born in or before 1940 (81-plus) may book from March 18

Seniors born in or before 1941 (80-plus) may book from March 19

The speedier schedule was announced Sunday night by the B.C. government, which credited call centres being able to process appointment bookings ahead of schedule.

To register, eligible people can call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., PST, seven days a week.

Phase 2 of B.C.’s vaccination rollout also means community health-care workers can get their shot. This includes general practitioners, nurse practitioners, medical specialists, allied health and their clinic staff.

Staff who work in acute care in patient care settings, including support services, can also get in line.

In March and April, people living and working in congregate settings will also become eligible to receive the vaccine. This includes independent living, shelters, adult group homes and correctional facilities.

Once eligible British Columbians make the call, they will be provided an appointment date, time and location.

Callers are asked to have the following information on hand when booking an appointment: legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and current contact information, including an email address.

The appointment will take about 30 minutes and eligible residents are asked to bring their BC Services Card/personal health number and photo identification.

They should also wear clothing that allows access to their upper shoulder area and wear a mask.

Interior Health plans to open 47 community vaccination clinics across the B.C. Interior. To find a clinic near you, visit Interior Health’s vaccine information website.

