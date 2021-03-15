Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 person taken to hospital following Monday morning townhouse fire

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 15, 2021 9:26 am
London fire crews were called to a fire at a townhouse on Country Lane before 8 a.m. Monday.
London fire crews were called to a fire at a townhouse on Country Lane before 8 a.m. Monday. London Fire Department Twitter

One person was taken to hospital after the London Fire Department responded to an early morning townhouse fire Monday.

Fire crews responded to a working fire at a townhouse complex on Country Lane, near Kipps Lane, before 8 a.m.

Read more: London, Ont., fire crews rescue dog from icy pond

“Crews encountered a working fire in a townhouse and immediately started an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire,” said Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland.

“Conducted primary and secondary searches to make sure everyone was out and OK, and that was the case.”

Trending Stories

Kirkland says one of the occupants who self-evacuated was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

He reminds residents that if you find yourself having to evacuate your home, “once you’re out, stay out.”

Read more: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Norfolk County, OPP say

“Don’t go back into the fire and try and extinguish it, make sure you stay outside and have a safety spot you can meet at.”

Kirkland says it is too early to determine the cause of the fire, and potential damage is unknown at this point.

He says the Ontario fire marshal’s office has been called in to assist with the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioFireLondonEMSFirst RespondersLondon Fire Departmentontario fire marshalKipps Lane

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers