1 person taken to hospital following Monday morning townhouse fire

One person was taken to hospital after the London Fire Department responded to an early morning townhouse fire Monday.

Fire crews responded to a working fire at a townhouse complex on Country Lane, near Kipps Lane, before 8 a.m.

“Crews encountered a working fire in a townhouse and immediately started an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the fire,” said Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland.

“Conducted primary and secondary searches to make sure everyone was out and OK, and that was the case.”

Kirkland says one of the occupants who self-evacuated was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital.

He reminds residents that if you find yourself having to evacuate your home, “once you’re out, stay out.”

“Don’t go back into the fire and try and extinguish it, make sure you stay outside and have a safety spot you can meet at.”

Kirkland says it is too early to determine the cause of the fire, and potential damage is unknown at this point.

He says the Ontario fire marshal’s office has been called in to assist with the investigation.