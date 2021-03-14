Menu

Canada

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Norfolk County: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 14, 2021 11:39 am
Global News

OPP say a pedestrian was airlifted to hospital following a collision Sunday morning.

Police responded to a crash on Vittoria Road in Charlotteville, Norfolk County around 6:20 a.m.

Officials say a 37-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going eastbound on Vittoria Road.

Read more: Man airlifted to hospital after hit by falling tree in Niagara

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital by ambulance. They were later airlifted by Ornge to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Vittoria Road was closed between Hillcrest Road South and Millpond Road but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

