Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Norfolk County: OPP

OPP say a pedestrian was airlifted to hospital following a collision Sunday morning.
Police responded to a crash on Vittoria Road in Charlotteville, Norfolk County around 6:20 a.m.
Officials say a 37-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle going eastbound on Vittoria Road.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local area hospital by ambulance. They were later airlifted by Ornge to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.
Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Vittoria Road was closed between Hillcrest Road South and Millpond Road but has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
