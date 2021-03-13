Human remains found in Mineville, N.S., identified to be missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP say human remains were found in a wooded area in Mineville.

Police say the person was identified as a 52-year-old man from Lake Echo who was reported missing on Friday.

Edward Robinson was last seen on March 11 but his pickup truck was located at an entrance to a trail in Mineville.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, however, the investigation is ongoing,” read a release.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time,” said RCMP.

1:43 Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting

Advertisement