Human remains found in Mineville, N.S., identified to be missing man

Nova Scotia RCMP say human remains were found in a wooded area in Mineville.
Police say the person was identified as a 52-year-old man from Lake Echo who was reported missing on Friday.
Edward Robinson was last seen on March 11 but his pickup truck was located at an entrance to a trail in Mineville.
“The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, however, the investigation is ongoing,” read a release.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time,” said RCMP.
