Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Human remains found in Mineville, N.S., identified to be missing man

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 4:26 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say human remains were found in a wooded area in Mineville.

Police say the person was identified as a 52-year-old man from Lake Echo who was reported missing on Friday.

Read more: Morning ATV accident claims life of 22-year-old Yarmouth County man

Edward Robinson was last seen on March 11 but his pickup truck was located at an entrance to a trail in Mineville.

Trending Stories

“The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, however, the investigation is ongoing,” read a release.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time,” said RCMP.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting' Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPMissing ManBody FoundHuman Remainsmineville

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers