World

Breonna Taylor’s family honours her legacy on anniversary of her death

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN The Associated Press
Posted March 13, 2021 1:03 pm
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

On the one year anniversary of her death, Breonna Taylor ’s family will gather in downtown Louisville Saturday to honor Taylor’s legacy and continue their demand for justice.

They will speak at Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub during months of demonstrations last summer. Activists have also set up an outdoor memorial with a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos honoring her life.

Read more: Breonna Taylor case: What we know about her death, the investigation and protests

Last summer, Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Taylor, a Black woman who was shot multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in March.

Demonstrations were a frequent occurrence, as protesters called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.

Click to play video 'Louisville police moving to fire 2 officers involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor' Louisville police moving to fire 2 officers involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor
Louisville police moving to fire 2 officers involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor – Dec 30, 2020

A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death.

Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.

___

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
