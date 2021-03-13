Nova Scotia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Three of the new cases are located in the western zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two of the cases are in the central zone, one of which is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other case is under investigation.

“Today’s case count is a little higher, which shows how important it is to continue to follow public health guidelines and get tested,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release Saturday.

“I want to thank Nova Scotians for their perseverance and sacrifice over the last year. It is paying off and we can all see that we are making progress.”

Nova Scotia also said it is removing the eastern zone case reported on Friday from its data, as the person was previously diagnosed in another province.

As of Saturday, the province has 20 active cases.

Nova Scotia Health completed 2,004 Nova Scotia tests on Friday, for a total of 262,493 tests completed since Oct. 1.

There have been 581 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the province in the second wave. One person is currently in hospital.

