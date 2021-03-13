Menu

Canada

Toddler confirmed dead after house fire in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police say nine people had been in the home when the fire started.
Police say nine people had been in the home when the fire started. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

GREENSTONE, Ont. — Provincial police say the body of a two-year-old child has been found in a northern Ontario home that was the scene of a fire this week.

Firefighters were called to the residence in the community of Greenstone, Ont., Thursday evening.

Police say nine people had been in the home when the fire started, but that only eight made it out, including one who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Dining room electrical failure, no working smoke alarms cause of Toronto fire that killed 4

They say in release issued Friday night that several failed attempts were made to find the child before the body was finally located.

Police say the body will undergo a post mortem in Thunder Bay, Ont., to determine cause of death and that for the time being the child’s identity is being withheld.

Members of the OPP West Region Crime Unit are investigating and are asking anyone with possible information about the incident to contact them.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
