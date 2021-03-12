Menu

Politics

Alberta ‘war room’ says Netflix kids movie ‘Bigfoot Family’ disparages oil industry

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
WATCH ABOVE: The trailer for Netflix's 'Bigfoot Family.'

The Alberta government’s energy “war room” is going to battle with a Netflix children’s movie saying it inaccurately portrays the oil industry.

The Canadian Energy Centre says more than 1,000 people have sent an automated letter off its website to Netflix Canada to let it know the animated film sounds like propaganda.

Bigfoot Family is about the son of the mythical creature who fights an oil company, and made its debut on the streaming service earlier this year.

The family-friendly adventure film follows Adam and his dad as they take on an evil oil tycoon who wants to explode a fictional place named Rocky Valley for its oil.

The energy centre says in a statement that the movie villainizes energy workers and tells lies about the oil industry.

The United Conservative government established the $30-million-a-year war room to promote the energy industry and to fire back against what the government deems to be misinformation.

Read more: Alberta auditor flags $1.6B in government accounting blunders, oversight problems

The centre says a parent flagged the movie.

Trending Stories

“The film claims an oil company intends to use a bomb to blow apart a mountain landscape within a wildlife preserve, then flood a pristine valley with oil,” the centre said in an emailed statement Friday.

“Pushing back against misinformation about the oil and gas industry is a major part of what the Canadian Energy Centre was set up to do.”

The centre has an automated system on its website, which allows supporters to fill out a form and send a letter to Netflix Canada’s head of communications encouraging the streaming service to “tell the truth.”

Click to play video 'Premier Jason Kenney defends war room while appearing on 630 CHED' Premier Jason Kenney defends war room while appearing on 630 CHED
Premier Jason Kenney defends war room while appearing on 630 CHED – Mar 4, 2020

Bigfoot Family wrongly portrays oil and gas extraction to an audience of young Canadians and ignores the industry’s commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible development,” the letter reads.

“Responsibly produced Canadian energy is needed in the world more than ever as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Children are the future, and they deserve the truth.”

The centre said more than half the people who have sent the letter through the website are from outside Alberta.

Read more: An inside look at Alberta’s ‘war room’

Netflix Canada didn’t respond to a request for a comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
