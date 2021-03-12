London, Ont., woman charged following convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a woman is facing charges after a convenience store was reportedly robbed and a taxi driver was threatened.

Officials say just after 6 p.m. Thursday, a woman left a taxi and went inside a mini-mart at 149 Boullee Street in the city’s northeast end.

The woman reportedly went up to an employee inside the store and told them she had a gun before demanding money.

When the employee didn’t comply, the woman reportedly went behind the counter and took some cash from the register.

Police say the woman then went inside the taxi which was waiting outside and took out a knife. Police say she made threats towards the driver and demanded the driver take her to another location.

Police were contacted and searched the area.

Around 6:20 p.m., police found and arrested a suspect.

A 36-year-old London woman is facing a list of charges including armed robbery and uttering threats.

She was set to appear in court Friday.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

