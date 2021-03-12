Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., woman charged following convenience store robbery

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2021 5:10 pm
File photo.
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say a woman is facing charges after a convenience store was reportedly robbed and a taxi driver was threatened.

Officials say just after 6 p.m. Thursday, a woman left a taxi and went inside a mini-mart at 149 Boullee Street in the city’s northeast end.

Read more: London woman charged for weekend armed robbery

The woman reportedly went up to an employee inside the store and told them she had a gun before demanding money.

When the employee didn’t comply, the woman reportedly went behind the counter and took some cash from the register.

Police say the woman then went inside the taxi which was waiting outside and took out a knife. Police say she made threats towards the driver and demanded the driver take her to another location.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man, 18, facing charges in relation to east-end London, Ont., convenience store robbery

Police were contacted and searched the area.

Around 6:20 p.m., police found and arrested a suspect.

A 36-year-old London woman is facing a list of charges including armed robbery and uttering threats.

She was set to appear in court Friday.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

Click to play video '2 suspects sought in Richmond Hill convenience store robbery' 2 suspects sought in Richmond Hill convenience store robbery
2 suspects sought in Richmond Hill convenience store robbery – Dec 1, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonRobberyLondon PoliceConvenience StoreConvenience Store robberylondon police robberymini-martConvenience store London robberyMini mart robbery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers