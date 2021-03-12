Menu

Crime

2 people arrested on firearms charges in Bedford

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 2:17 pm
Police seized firearms and ammunition.
Police seized firearms and ammunition. Halifax Regional Police

Two people have been charged after police received a report of firearms that were believed to be improperly stored at a residence in Bedford, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police said they searched a residence on William Borrett Terrace Thursday night and seized a number of firearms and ammunition.

Read more: RCMP investigating death of 19-year-old in Moncton hit and run as a homicide

A man and woman were arrested without incident.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old Bedford man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of unsafe storage of firearms (five counts), transportation of restricted firearms contrary to regulations and possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place.

A 27-year-old Bedford woman is also scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at later date to face charges of unsafe storage of firearms.

