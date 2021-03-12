Menu

Education

Sudbury schools ordered to move learning online as COVID-19 lockdown takes effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2021 1:14 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario coronavirus models show pandemic progress has stalled' Ontario coronavirus models show pandemic progress has stalled
The increased mobility from eased restrictions along with the continued rise of variants have stalled Ontario’s progress in fighting COVID-19. Models presented on Thursday have provincial officials warning the next three weeks will determine the quality of our summer. Matthew Bingley reports.

SUDBURY, Ont. — Schools in the Sudbury, Ont., area are being ordered to move classes online starting Monday as the region enters a lockdown to counter concerning COVID-19 trends.

The health unit’s top doctor ordered the school closure Thursday that affects all public and private schools except for those in Chapleau, Ont.

Read more: Sudbury region to move to Ontario’s COVID-19 grey-lockdown zone March 12

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe says the health unit has reached a “tipping point” where the risks of COVID-19 transmission outweigh the benefits of in-person learning.

She says it’s an additional layer of protection on top of the province-ordered lockdown, which took effect Friday, saying public health is at capacity to manage cases.

Trending Stories

Read more: Two Sudbury schools closed due to 5 cases of COVID 19

Ontario used its “emergency brake” measure to move Sudbury into the strictest “grey lockdown” zone of its pandemic framework, citing a case rate increase of 54 per cent between March 3 and March 9.

The health unit says the end date for the school closures and the lockdown will depend on the number of cases, the spread of more contagious variants, active outbreaks and capacity of the health-care system.

Click to play video 'Ontario to experience health-care backlog post-pandemic' Ontario to experience health-care backlog post-pandemic
