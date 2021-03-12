Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Judge grants bail for man awaiting second trial in killing of Dartmouth pizza delivery driver

By Karla Renic Global News
Randy Desmond Riley, 21, exits a Halifax Regional Police transport vehicle. He and Nathan Tremain Johnson appeared in court today, charged with the 2010 murder of Donald Chad Smith. (July 25, 2013).
Randy Desmond Riley, 21, exits a Halifax Regional Police transport vehicle. He and Nathan Tremain Johnson appeared in court today, charged with the 2010 murder of Donald Chad Smith. (July 25, 2013). Brett Ruskin/Global News

Randy Riley, convicted for a 2010 killing of a pizza delivery driver but who is now awaiting a new trial in the case, has been granted bail on conditions.

The reasons behind the decision made by Justice Joshua Arnold inside a Nova Scotia Supreme courtroom on Friday are under a publication ban.

In 2018, Riley was convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of 27-year-old Donald Chad Smith, who died on Oct. 23, 2010.

Smith, a pizza delivery driver, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body outside a Dartmouth apartment complex. His red pizza delivery bag was found next to him.

Donald Chad Smith was killed on Oct. 23, 2010.
Donald Chad Smith was killed on Oct. 23, 2010. Handout/Department of Justice

Read more: Two-day bail hearing set for Nova Scotia man facing new second-degree murder trial

Story continues below advertisement

During the trial in 2018, the Crown called a witness who admitted to pulling the trigger and said Riley wasn’t involved, but the trial judge warned jurors against considering the evidence.

Trending Stories

Riley was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Click to play video 'Surveillance video shows RCMP officers after shooting at Nova Scotia fire hall' Surveillance video shows RCMP officers after shooting at Nova Scotia fire hall
Surveillance video shows RCMP officers after shooting at Nova Scotia fire hall – Mar 2, 2021

In November 2020, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial for Riley, after he appealed his case to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. Riley’s defence team argued the judge’s warning to the jurors in 2018 was inappropriate, and damaged the case.

In December, the court ordered a two-day bail hearing for Riley, scheduled to occur in February.

Friday morning, Justice Arnold announced his decision to grant bail. Riley’s new jury trial is scheduled to start in October of this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Riley has been incarcerated since his arrest in July 2013.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Supreme CourtBailBail HearingDonald Chad SmithRandy Riley

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers