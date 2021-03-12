Menu

Traffic

Chatham-Kent OPP investigate after pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 401

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 11:13 am
A busy Highway 401.
A busy Highway 401. CKWS

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a transport truck on Highway 401 in Chatham on Friday morning.

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the accident happened at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Highway 401 westbound just east of Bloomfield Road, Chatham-Kent.

Police say a transport truck struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The transport truck driver was not injured.

Highway 401 is open with lane restrictions in the righthand lane headed westbound while the OPP’s technical collision investigators assist with the investigation.

Little is known about the cause of the crash or the victim at this time.

The invitation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

