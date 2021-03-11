10th edition of Granfondo Axel Merckx in South Okangan set for mid-September

Send this page to someone via email

Despite COVID-19 throwing a wrench into group gatherings in B.C., Granfondo Axel Merckx organizers have announced a new date for the 10th annual ride through the South Okanagan.

This year’s event will take place on Sept. 19 — 10 weeks after the event’s original date of July 11.

Event co-founder Axel Merckx said the date was moved back “to provide the “best opportunity to deliver customary top-notch Granfondo experience.”

This year, the event and its various rides will look a little different, with COVID-19 precautions taking place.

“Despite the change, we expect a good deal of demand, as new road bike purchases have been at an all-time high due to the pandemic,” noted Merckx.

However, much of the weekend will still look the same — cyclists can still choose from three distances, with all routes starting and finishing in Penticton.

“We are developing a flexible approach that will allow us to respond to any changes in public health orders and provide the best Fondo experience possible,” said Merckx, adding that many participants have been eager to get the event rolling again.

According to organizers, new entries are being capped at 400 participants as entries from the since-cancelled 2020 event roll over into this year’s race.

