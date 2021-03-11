St. Thomas police seek public’s help finding missing 11-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. Thursday, police say the girl has been located. This updated article no longer includes her name or photo.



St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s helping locating an 11-year-old girl reported missing.

Police say she was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at her family’s home in the area of Chestnut Street and Juno Drive.

She is most likely wearing boots and a burgundy-coloured coat, police say.

Police have also shared a photo of the girl.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.

