Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged after stabbing at Fort Erie residence

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 11:14 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men from Niagara are each facing an aggravated assault charge following the stabbing of a man in his Fort Erie, Ont., garage.

Police say the three men, ages 39, 41 and 44, became involved in an altercation at a home near East Main Street and Stevensville Road on Wednesday night.

Read more: Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing near downtown Hamilton shelter

The 39-year-old was allegedly stabbed by the other two males in a disagreement.

Trending Stories

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Niagara Falls man and another from Fort Erie appeared in court on Thursday.

Click to play video '70-year-old man stabbed to death in North York' 70-year-old man stabbed to death in North York
70-year-old man stabbed to death in North York
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsNiagara newsFort Eriefort erie newsadam faragojames jacobman stabbed in fort eriestabbing in fort eriestabbing in niagara

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers