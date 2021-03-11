2 men charged after stabbing at Fort Erie residence

Two men from Niagara are each facing an aggravated assault charge following the stabbing of a man in his Fort Erie, Ont., garage.
Police say the three men, ages 39, 41 and 44, became involved in an altercation at a home near East Main Street and Stevensville Road on Wednesday night.
The 39-year-old was allegedly stabbed by the other two males in a disagreement.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A Niagara Falls man and another from Fort Erie appeared in court on Thursday.
