2 men charged after stabbing at Fort Erie residence

Two men from Niagara are each facing an aggravated assault charge following the stabbing of a man in his Fort Erie, Ont., garage.

Police say the three men, ages 39, 41 and 44, became involved in an altercation at a home near East Main Street and Stevensville Road on Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old was allegedly stabbed by the other two males in a disagreement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Niagara Falls man and another from Fort Erie appeared in court on Thursday.

