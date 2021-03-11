Peterborough man faces firearms charges following incident on Stewart Street: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing firearms-related charges following an incident in the Stewart Street area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a man in an apartment allegedly damaging property and throwing items out of a window.

Police say a woman was able to get out safely.

Officers were informed a firearm might be inside the apartment, prompting the emergency response team and the canine unit to attend the scene. Stewart Street was also closed.

Police say after several hours, the man “surrendered” to police without incident.

During a search of the apartment, officers found a pistol-style firearm and a partial rifle that had been thrown out of a window.

Story continues below advertisement

A 34-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, mischief, and breach of probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said Thursday.