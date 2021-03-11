Menu

Crime

Peterborough man faces firearms charges following incident on Stewart Street: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Heavy police presence on Stewart St. in Peterborough' Heavy police presence on Stewart St. in Peterborough
A Peterborough man faces firearm charges following an incident at an apartment on Stewart Street on Wednesday afternoon.

A Peterborough man is facing firearms-related charges following an incident in the Stewart Street area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a man in an apartment allegedly damaging property and throwing items out of a window.

Police say a woman was able to get out safely.

Read more: Charter rights expert says Canada’s new gun control measures necessary, long overdue

Officers were informed a firearm might be inside the apartment, prompting the emergency response team and the canine unit to attend the scene. Stewart Street was also closed.

Police say after several hours, the man “surrendered” to police without incident.

During a search of the apartment, officers found a pistol-style firearm and a partial rifle that had been thrown out of a window.

Story continues below advertisement

A 34-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, mischief, and breach of probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said Thursday.

Click to play video 'Peterborough police dealing with repeat offenders in East City' Peterborough police dealing with repeat offenders in East City
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceFirearmStandoffDomesticdomestic incidentCharlotte StreetStewart StreetStewart Street standoff

