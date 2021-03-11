Mother airlifted, children suffer minor injures after struck by dump truck in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital and two children suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a dump truck while walking across a road near Colborne, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Northumberland OPP around 4 p.m., a 30-year-old woman and her two children (a toddler and an infant) were walking southbound crossing Orchard Road when the woman was struck by a northbound dump truck on Percy Road, just off Highway 401 in Cramahe Township, east of Cobourg.

OPP say the vehicle was turning left at the intersection to head west on Orchard Road when it struck the woman.

She was initially transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics but then airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto for serious injuries, OPP said.

Police say the two children were also taken to hospital for precautionary measures as the four-month-old infant had suffered “minimal injuries.”

The intersection of Orchard Road and Percy Street was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, OPP said Thursday morning.