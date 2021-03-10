Waterloo Regional Police to test out body-worn and in-car cameras

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have announced a pilot project that will test out body-worn and in-car cameras.

It will see 70 officers wear body-worn cameras and 40 cruisers equipped with video systems in the service’s north patrol division.

Chief Bryan Larkin said the pilot will determine the feasibility of deploying the cameras while balancing private rights with collecting evidence.

“This is another step in our commitment to transparency and accountability during our interactions with the community we serve,” he said in a statement.

“We are excited to test this technology and weigh the impact on our Service, the judicial system, and most importantly, our community.”

The service expects the pilot to launch in June and continue until December.

It listed off a number of incentives of deploying the cameras long term, including improving public trust, gathering evidence and improving procedures, training and performance.

The cost of the pilot is expected to be in the range of $250,000 and $350,00.