Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Regional Police to test out body-worn and in-car cameras

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 4:20 pm
Click to play video 'Mixed opinions over police body-worn cameras in Canada' Mixed opinions over police body-worn cameras in Canada
WATCH: The Toronto Police Service is expanding its use of body cameras on officers, hoping to have more than 2,300 officers trained to use the devices by the fall. But despite potentially more transparency, there are doubts on whether the devices will deter police abuses like racial profiling. Ross Lord explains – Feb 7, 2021

Waterloo Regional Police have announced a pilot project that will test out body-worn and in-car cameras.

It will see 70 officers wear body-worn cameras and 40 cruisers equipped with video systems in the service’s north patrol division.

Read more: Guelph police are trying out body cameras as part of 1-year pilot project

Chief Bryan Larkin said the pilot will determine the feasibility of deploying the cameras while balancing private rights with collecting evidence.

“This is another step in our commitment to transparency and accountability during our interactions with the community we serve,” he said in a statement.

“We are excited to test this technology and weigh the impact on our Service, the judicial system, and most importantly, our community.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Montreal police release results of body-cam pilot project' Montreal police release results of body-cam pilot project
Montreal police release results of body-cam pilot project – Feb 1, 2019

The service expects the pilot to launch in June and continue until December.

Read more: Toronto Police Service to issue thousands of body-worn cameras to officers by October

It listed off a number of incentives of deploying the cameras long term, including improving public trust, gathering evidence and improving procedures, training and performance.

The cost of the pilot is expected to be in the range of $250,000 and $350,00.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceBody CamerasBody CamPolice Body Camerasbody-worn cameras policepolice cruiser cameraswaterloo police body cameras

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers