Canada

Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting accepting applications from participants

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2021 10:29 am
The public inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives last spring is now accepting applications from potential participants.

The commission of inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission, issued a statement today saying its team has moved into new offices in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

The statement says those applying for standing can also seek funding, but they must first demonstrate a “direct and substantial interest” in the commission’s mandate.

Read more: Commission announces Nova Scotia shooting public inquiry team directors

Applications can be filled out on the commission’s website and must be submitted for approval no later than April 6.

Some people have already been granted permission to participate, including surviving victims and the families of the victims, as well as the federal and provincial governments.

Those granted standing can participate on their own behalf, or they can be represented by a lawyer or a representative who is not a lawyer, subject to the commission’s approval.

“The office space in Truro will ensure that we have a space to conduct commission work in closer proximity to those most directly affected by the mass casualty,” the commission said in a statement. “Teams are moving in and working within health and safety guidelines.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotianova scotia shootingnova scotia mass shootingNova Scotia Shooting Public InquiryMass Casualty Commission

