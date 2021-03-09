Menu

Entertainment

Royals break silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry racism allegations

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 1:03 pm
Click to play video 'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break their silence in 1st interview since royal departure' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break their silence in 1st interview since royal departure
WATCH: In their first-ever interview since officially severing ties with the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview Sunday night, which aired in Canada on Global.

The Royal Family ended two days of silence on Tuesday to address allegations of racism and unfair treatment levelled by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the departed couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired Sunday.

The couple accused the Royal Family of failing to protect them from racist attacks in the British media, and alleged that someone within the family had asked about their child Archie’s potential skin colour before his birth. Harry and Markle also described their difficulties with leaving their royal duties behind in the high-profile interview with Winfrey, which was broadcast Sunday on CBS.

Read more: Six stand-out moments from the jaw-dropping 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' interview

The Royal Family said it was “saddened” by their allegations and found the claims about racism “concerning,” but also hinted at a difference in “recollection.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” they said in the statement, which was issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. “While some recollection may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Read more: Unaired ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ clips shed more light on royal rift

The rare statement from the Royal Family also suggested that members were ignorant to the couple’s struggles, though Harry and Markle said they had raised their issues repeatedly. Markle also said she’d asked for help with the toll that the media spotlight was taking on her mental health, and that the “institution” had denied her that help.

Read more: Piers Morgan storms off ‘Good Morning Britain’ set after his Meghan Markle remarks challenged

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” The Royal Family said.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the end of the message reads.

Stream the full two-hour special now on the free Global TV App or at GlobalTV.com.
