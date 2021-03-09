Trudeau condemns threats against ‘anyone’ reporting allegations of harassment

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he condemns in “the strongest terms” intimidation or threats being directed at anyone stepping forward with allegations of harassment or assault – whether it be within the military or elsewhere.

His comments come after Global News reported that a senior naval officer who stepped up to inform the defence minister’s office of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Adm. Art McDonald in February was redirected and told to report the concern elsewhere.

Sources also told Global News the officer received anonymous telephone threats warning that his career could be in jeopardy.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that anyone who would come forward to share allegations or preoccupations around incidents of harassment or assault in our military or anywhere else be faced with intimidation themselves or threats,” Trudeau said, speaking to reporters during a Tuesday press conference in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is something that I condemn in the strongest terms. Everyone needs to feel comfortable in being able to come forward with concerns or allegations.”

1:28 Defence committee assures senior naval officer can testify after receiving threats Defence committee assures senior naval officer can testify after receiving threats

A source with direct knowledge of the matter says Lt.-Cmdr. Raymond Trotter, a 21-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy, was approached by a female subordinate on Feb. 3 after exclusive reporting by Global News the previous day.

That reporting detailed two allegations of inappropriate behaviour against former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and sparked a military police investigation as well as an as-yet unfulfilled promise by McDonald for an independent review.

Vance denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

6:03 Trudeau doubles down on handling of 2018 Vance allegation Trudeau doubles down on handling of 2018 Vance allegation

The source who spoke with Global News said the complainant shared details with Trotter of sexual misconduct alleged to have occurred while McDonald was a navy captain. McDonald took command of the Canadian military on Jan. 14.

Global News reached out to McDonald asking whether he is aware of any threats against Trotter, whether he would condemn any attempts to threaten or intimidate those involved in his case, and for him to verify the timing of the alleged incident at the heart of the complaint.

“As there is an ongoing investigation, and on the advice of legal counsel, I am not making any statement at this time,” McDonald told Global News in an email.

0:47 Sajjan refutes claim by former military ombudsman, says he looks ‘forward to setting the record straight’ Sajjan refutes claim by former military ombudsman, says he looks ‘forward to setting the record straight’

Speaking on Tuesday, Trudeau pledged to move forward on measures to ensure that the mechanisms are in place to allow victims to report – and pursue – allegations of misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

“There need to be the resources and supports there to make sure they are heard, and that those allegations are followed up on, respecting the wish of those people who come forward,” Trudeau said.

He added that it is “extremely important” that working Canadians, “particularly” those working for the government or serving in the armed forces, be “supported and listened to.”

“We will continue to move forward on measures to ensure that we are not only giving those supports to people who come forward, but also ensuring that we’re putting in place independent mechanisms to put an end to these troubling allegations and this behavior once and for all,” Trudeau said.

More to come…

With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly