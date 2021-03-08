Illegal firearm investigation leads to charges for two Interlake men: RCMP

A pair of Interlake men are facing charges following an investigation into illegal firearm possession, according to Manitoba RCMP.
Mounties say the arrests came after a pair of search warrants were executed in Stonewall and Gunton on Friday.
During the raids, officers allegedly seized two firearms, a crossbow, various types of ammunition, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
Two men, aged 61 and 36, are facing a handful of charges, including possession of a firearm without a licence, storage of a firearm contrary to regulations, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 21, 2021.
The investigation continues.
Gunton is approximately 47 km north of Winnipeg.
