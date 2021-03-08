Menu

Crime

Illegal firearm investigation leads to charges for two Interlake men: RCMP

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 6:05 pm
A firearm Manitoba Mounties say they seized during a pair of raids on Friday.
A firearm Manitoba Mounties say they seized during a pair of raids on Friday. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

A pair of Interlake men are facing charges following an investigation into illegal firearm possession, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Mounties say the arrests came after a pair of search warrants were executed in Stonewall and Gunton on Friday.

During the raids, officers allegedly seized two firearms, a crossbow, various types of ammunition, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

A firearm Manitoba Mounties say they seized during a pair of raids on Friday.
A firearm Manitoba Mounties say they seized during a pair of raids on Friday. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

Two men, aged 61 and 36, are facing a handful of charges, including possession of a firearm without a licence, storage of a firearm contrary to regulations, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Winnipeg pair behind bars after RCMP investigation into Headingley thefts

Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 21, 2021.

The investigation continues.

Gunton is approximately 47 km north of Winnipeg.

Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring
Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring – Feb 24, 2021
