CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna proposes special events area for up to 700 people

Send this page to someone via email

An established winery overlooking Okanagan Lake in Kelowna, B.C., wants to hold major events in the post-pandemic world.

CedarCreek Estate Winery, located at 5445 Lakeshore Dr., has submitted an application to B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to licence two areas of the property for special events.

“Proposed licensed hours are 9:00 a.m.-12:00 midnight Monday to Sunday for the social event area,” said a sign outlining the application near the winery.

Read more: West Kelowna winery proposing tasting room in shape of towering lighthouse

“Person capacity for the proposed establishment will be limited to two exterior areas, a 500-person exterior area, and a second 200-person exterior area,” the sign said.

“CedarCreek Estate Winery is proud of the close connections we have to the local community. For more than 30 years we have welcomed guests to dine at our winery restaurant, watch artists perform at our concert series, and attend special wedding celebrations,” said Ian Galbraith, vice-president of communications, in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 As fewer wineries produce ice wine this year, consumers may see an increase in price for the premium product As fewer wineries produce ice wine this year, consumers may see an increase in price for the premium product – Jan 20, 2021

“As part of our renovation project we are taking the appropriate steps to ensure we abide by the provincial guidelines so our guests will continue to enjoy the small events that take place at our winery each year,” Galbraith said.

Read more: Controversial winery hotel receives zoning approval by Penticton council

“We have always been respectful of our neighbours and the surrounding land that we farm 100% organically. We will ensure every event held at the property adheres to our philosophy of protecting the land for future generations.”

A sign erected near the winery outlines the application details. Global News

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) said it can’t comment on the application, due to privacy.

Story continues below advertisement

1:21 Upper Bench Winery and Creamery wins big Upper Bench Winery and Creamery wins big – Oct 18, 2020

The application is news to the City of Kelowna.

Ryan Smith, director of the city’s planning and development services department, said the city does not have an active application from the winery and has not had any formal discussions with the applicant.

Read more: Stewardship group opposes proposed commercial campground on Vaseux Lake

“Depending on the nature of the proposal, there would likely be the need for a city application process,” Smith said in an email.

CedarCreek said on its website that it’s one of the leading wineries in the Okanagan Valley – twice winning Canada’s “Winery of the Year” award.

2:06 BC Wine Institute reveals survey results that paint bleak outlook for industry hit hard by pandemic BC Wine Institute reveals survey results that paint bleak outlook for industry hit hard by pandemic – Oct 2, 2020

In February 2014, the Fitzpatrick family announced the transfer of ownership of CedarCreek to the von Mandl family.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents located within a 0.8-km radius of the proposed site can comment on the proposal by writing to the general manager of the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch until March 17.