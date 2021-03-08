Construction begins on new St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Construction has begun on the largest hospital redevelopment project in B.C.’s history — the new St. Paul’s Hospital at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre.

The new hospital, which will be a full-service, acute-care hospital and integrated health campus, will have the capacity for up to 548 beds, which includes 115 new beds.

It will also be the site of several programs and referral centres, including heart and lung care, renal, specialty surgeries and transplants, and eating disorders.

“The new St. Paul’s Hospital will be home to world-class public health care as well as research and a teaching centre that will help transform patient care for people in B.C.,” said Adrian Dix, minister of health, in a release. “After more than a decade and a half of stalling, I am proud that our government gave this project the green light and took further action for this new, state-of-the-art facility.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Province announces plans for new St. Paul’s Hospital Province announces plans for new St. Paul’s Hospital – Feb 15, 2019

The new facility will be built at the 18.4-acre Station Street site, which is one of the largest undeveloped sites in Vancouver.

The hospital will also offer general and specialized care, including HIV/AIDS care, chronic disease management services, emergency and critical care, mental health and addictions beds and programs, ambulatory services and outpatient clinics, end-of-life care, Indigenous health-care services, maternity services and community outreach programs, according to the province.

The new hospital will cost $2.174 billion, with the provincial government providing $1.327 billion. St. Paul’s Foundation is committed to raising $125 million and Providence Health Care will invest the balance from the sale of the current St. Paul’s Hospital.

2:08 St. Paul’s Hospital team does first-in-B.C.life-saving surgery on pregnant woman St. Paul’s Hospital team does first-in-B.C.life-saving surgery on pregnant woman

The province said St. Paul’s Hospital will continue to operate at full capacity at its current site on Burrard Street until the new hospital is open.

Advertisement