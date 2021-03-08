OPP looking for suspects in drive-by shooting of Quinte West home

Send this page to someone via email

Quinte West OPP are investigating after shots were fired at a local home.

OPP were called to a Queen Street home Friday around 9:30 p.m. to investigate complaints of multiple gunshots.

Police say a number of gunshots were fired from a vehicle into a home at 9:15 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident, but OPP believe the shots were targeted.



Police have released an image of the vehicle suspected to be used in the shooting. The vehicle is described as a late model, white Dodge Charger, possibly a Hellcat, which appears to have a hood scoop, a spoiler and a trim kit.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.