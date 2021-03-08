Window of home fired through as police in N.S. investigate separate shooting incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two separate shooting incidents from the weekend.

On Sunday, the RCMP said they responded to a complaint that two shots were fired through a window of a home on Little Brook Connector Road in southwestern Nova Scotia at 12:15 a.m.

“There were no injuries. A large dark-coloured pickup truck was then seen driving away immediately after,” the RCMP said in a press release issued Monday.

Police don’t believe the shooting is random.

The RCMP are also reporting that a 42-year-old Eskasoni man is facing charges after police responded to hearing shots fired in the community.

Police said they responded to gunshots being heard in the George St. area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured.

“Police immediately canvassed the area and learned that a dark coloured vehicle had been seen speeding away after the gunshots were heard,” the RCMP said in a separate release.

According to RCMP, officers located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and arrested the two people inside. Two firearms and ammunition were located in the vehicle.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Elliott Gould, is facing the following charges:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Unauthorized possession knowing possession is unauthorized

Failure to comply with probation order

He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle has been released from custody, the RCMP added.