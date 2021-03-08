COVID-19: 12 new cases, outbreak at Lindsay gym, case closes Mariposa Elementary School

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend including a new outbreak at a gym in Lindsay.

The health unit reported six new cases on noon Monday, which includes two in the City of Kawartha Lakes and four in Northumberland County. On Saturday, there were also six new cases: five in Northumberland and one in the Kawarthas.

Since Friday, there was also an additional variant case reported in Northumberland County, the region’s 13th. The number of cases with variants is now at 15 with the other two in the Kawarthas.

On Monday, the health unit reported the outbreak over at the Regency Long-term Care home in Port Hope.

However, a new outbreak was declared on Saturday at CrossFit Lindsay on St. George Street. In a statement to Global News Peterborough, owner Ryan Hawkrigg reported one team member recently tested positive for COVID-19.

He said the gym closed March 1 and will remain closed until March 15, a decision that he noted was not required by the health unit

“We have no reason to believe that it did or did not originate in our gym, but we felt, for the protection of our members, that this was the safest way forward,” he stated.

Hawkrigg says the gym’s stringent health and safety COVID protocols continue. Online classes continue weekdays and on Saturday.

In addition, Mariposa Elementary School in the community of Oakwood, just west of Lindsay, is closed following one positive case.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board says on the advice of the health unit, the school will be closed and all students will move to remote/online learning.

“Remote learning will continue for students in Grades 4 to 8 until March 18,” the board stated to Global News Peterborough. “Students in junior kindergarten to Grade 8 will remain in remote learning until further notice while the health unit continues their contact tracing and investigation. The health unit communicates with any individuals considered close or high risk contacts and provides them with next steps/direction that they must follow.”

As of Monday, the health unit now has 29 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction which shifted to the yellow zone on Monday: 15 in Northumberland, 14 in the Kawarthas, and none in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 1,048 cases since the pandemic was declared, 972 are now resolved (approximately 93 per cent). The overall death toll remains at 57.

There are currently two people with hospitalized cases, one of whom is in an intensive care unit, the health unit reports.

