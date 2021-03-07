Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre puts fresh talent in the spotlight

Send this page to someone via email

New Vintage Theatre has been keeping the spirit of theatre alive online for a year now not missing a beat when the pandemic began.

“It’s been a big company effort, a real transition for us,” said Bonnie Gratz, New Vintage Theatre artistic director.

“Theatre is always getting interesting twists and turns thrown at it at the best of times and this year we’ve had a little tornado of twists and turns going on in our lives.”

Using its online platform, the theatre company is giving opportunities to young playwrights, with it’s annual Black Cat Festival.

“Every year we have people who submit plays to us, they are juried and we select the top plays to go into production,” said Gratz.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those 10-minute plays are shown at the Black Cat Cabaret and interspersed with those plays we have the launch of our upcoming season which is really exciting.”

“It’s very much inspired by my dad who works at Worksafe BC and I wanted to create a situational comedy based on crazy events that happen at the workplace,” said Jaysheen Gill, playwright.

“Specifically, how negligent employers can put their employees in danger but put a bit of a spin on that to make it more comedic.”

Another play being teased is written by Kimberly Billinton.

“It’s the story of a woman who is planning on double-crossing her lover, they are kind of 1920s style criminals. She is planning on double-crossing him but he has a few tricks up his sleeve as well,” said Billinton.

The audience gets to preview and vote on their favourite to kick off the next season of New Vintage Theatre and it will all be live-streamed into viewers home on March 19 and 20. For ticket information visit www.newvintagetheatre.ca