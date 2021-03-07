Calgary police release picture of vehicle reportedly involved in attempted kidnapping

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released a photo and more information about a suspicious vehicle reportedly involved in an attempted kidnapping on Friday.

Investigators released an image of a white 2005 to 2010 Honda Odyssey on Saturday in hopes of identifying and finding the driver.

On March 5 at 12:45 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking home from the bus stop, heading north along Saddlebrook Drive N.E. on the west side of the road, when she was approached by a vehicle.

“The driver asked her for directions and allegedly had his pants and underwear around his ankles, exposing himself,” police said. Tweet This

The girl declined to speak to the man and tried to leave, at which point the man pulled up his pants, left the van and approached her from behind, police said.

“He opened the sliding door on the van and attempted to shove the girl in,” police said.

“The girl kicked the man and ran. The driver followed her in the van until she entered her home.” Tweet This

Officers said the man was in his 30s with a heavy build and was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue toque.

If you have information about the incident, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.