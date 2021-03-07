Western University grads develop app to take sizing hassle out of online shopping

Send this page to someone via email

A new app created by Western University graduates aims to demystify sizing when ordering clothes online.

Co-founders Shawn Miller and Arpit Bhanot came up with the idea for SizeWize when in-person shopping became more challenging due to the coronavirus.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that got us thinking about shopping more local,” said Miller while speaking to Jess Brady on 980 CFPL’s Let’s Talk London.

“It was when we started investigating with these local brands that we started to notice massive discrepancies in size consistency.”

And so, the two recent Western grads worked towards developing an app that’s integrated into apparel-brand websites and acts as a sizing tool for their customers.

“The way it works is, it collects your personalized measurements like your size and weight, your preferences in terms of how you like your clothes to fit (and) it has you identify your unique body shape,” Miller explained.

“What our algorithms do is they compare those results with thousands of other shoppers who share those personal measurements and preferences. This way, we can deliver sizing certainty when recommending (a) size.”

“The whole process takes about 20 seconds (and) your information gets saved for the next time you shop.” Tweet This

Not only are online shopping returns frustrating for consumers, but the co-founder said it was also taking a toll on businesses’ profits as well as the environment.

“Returns cost around $10 to $20 per return (for retailers). (In fact), five billion pounds of returned apparel ends up in landfills annually (so) it’s definitely a big problem in the industry,” he said.

“We found that about 60 per cent of returns are due to an inaccurate fit so SizeWize is trying to hone in on the (sizing) problem while offering a more sustainable path to profitability for apparel brands.”

The SizeWize team is currently working with a few local apparel brands in the London area.

The app will be available in eCommerce app stores.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Jaclyn Carbone

