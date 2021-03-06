Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Liberals announce new interim leader: John Roggeveen

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 6, 2021 6:26 pm
John Roggeveen is the new leader of the Alberta Liberals.
John Roggeveen is the new leader of the Alberta Liberals. Alberta Liberal Party

Calgary lawyer John Roggeveen was appointed the interim leader of the Alberta Liberal Party on Saturday.

“John is the ideal candidate for this position. He brings integrity, skills and insight to this role,” said party president Helen Mcmenamin in a news release.

“He has years of political experience and a deep commitment to building the party and serving Albertans.”

Tweet This

Read more: Alberta Liberal Party says leader, David Khan, stepping down to accept new job in law

Roggeveen was raised in Edmonton, graduated from the University of Alberta and is married with three adult daughters, according to the party.

Trending Stories

As a past Liberal candidate, Roggeveen has served in various capacities on the Alberta Liberal Party Board, the party said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta Liberals forming committee to decide party’s future

In a news release, Roggeveen called it an honour to serve Albertans and his party.

“Good policies are one of the strengths of our party but good organization will be the foundation for successfully implementing them,” he said.

“My focus will be on creating a stronger organization so that the Alberta Liberals will be a force in the next election.”

Tweet This
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politicsAlberta LiberalsAlberta Liberal PartyAlberta Liberal leaderAlberta leadersJohn RoggeveenJohn Roggeveen Alberta Liberal LeaderJohn Roggeveen Alberta Liberals

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers