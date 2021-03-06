Alberta Liberals announce new interim leader: John Roggeveen

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary lawyer John Roggeveen was appointed the interim leader of the Alberta Liberal Party on Saturday.

“John is the ideal candidate for this position. He brings integrity, skills and insight to this role,” said party president Helen Mcmenamin in a news release.

“He has years of political experience and a deep commitment to building the party and serving Albertans.” Tweet This

Roggeveen was raised in Edmonton, graduated from the University of Alberta and is married with three adult daughters, according to the party.

As a past Liberal candidate, Roggeveen has served in various capacities on the Alberta Liberal Party Board, the party said.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release, Roggeveen called it an honour to serve Albertans and his party.

“Good policies are one of the strengths of our party but good organization will be the foundation for successfully implementing them,” he said.

“My focus will be on creating a stronger organization so that the Alberta Liberals will be a force in the next election.” Tweet This