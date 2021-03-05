Man in critical condition after stabbing outside downtown Toronto residential building

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building on Bleecker Street, east of Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East, just before 7:45 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the man was stabbed in the abdomen by what is believed to be a lone suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing weren’t clear as of Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

