Man in critical condition after stabbing outside downtown Toronto residential building

A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a residential building on Bleecker Street, east of Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East, just before 7:45 p.m.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the man was stabbed in the abdomen by what is believed to be a lone suspect.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing weren’t clear as of Friday evening.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
