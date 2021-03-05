Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition after stabbing outside downtown Toronto residential building

By Nick Westoll Global News
The stabbing happened on Bleecker Street just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
The stabbing happened on Bleecker Street just before 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Andrew Collins / Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential building on Bleecker Street, east of Sherbourne Street and Wellesley Street East, just before 7:45 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News the man was stabbed in the abdomen by what is believed to be a lone suspect.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing weren’t clear as of Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto ParamedicsToronto StabbingToronto stabbingsBleecker Street stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers